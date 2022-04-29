Bella Hadid Goes Sleek in Romantic Dior Dress & Sharp Louboutin Pumps for Prince’s Trust Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid goes monochrome for her latest red carpet appearance. The model attended the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala in NYC yesterday with her sister Gigi Hadid.

The Prince’s Trust started in 1976 with the focus of ending youth unemployment. The trust has helped more than one million young people in more than 20 countries into employment and enterprise in the years since. The gala seeks to celebrate the many young people on the Prince’s Trust who are striving to build a better, more positive future.

Hadid went with a chic black gown that brought glamour and drama to the event. The garment had a darling sweetheart neckline and a strapless design that had a regal appearance. Along the neckline was a flower embroidery that added volume and depth to the piece. The hemline had a high-low style and framed her shoes perfectly.

Hadid kept her accessories simple and opted for black sheer elbow-length gloves, a dainty diamond-encrusted necklace and bracelet and equally as sparkly stud earrings.

Hadid slipped on a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and had a pointed-toe design for a modern touch.

Hadid is noted for wearing some of the most sought-after designers on the runway and on the red carpet. Her off-duty style, however, skews more toward casual trends, favoring oversized pieces, cropped tops and ‘90s fashion inspiration. While Hadid made her name modeling for Tom Ford, Givenchy and Chanel, she has been a Nike ambassador, which meshes with her off-duty casual-cool style. As a fashion model, she’s nabbed high-profile campaign deals with Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Balmain and Dior.

