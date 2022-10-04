Bella Hadid Goes Wild in Cheetah Prada Sneakers, Sheer Mid-Calf Socks & Miu Miu Bra Top During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid put a daring twist on a business-casual brown matching set while coming back to her hotel after the Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show this morning.

The model’s set was a deep chocolate brown with light green stitching. The details of the stitching were most prominent along the bottom of the skirt and wrists, along with a more thin stitching detail down the shoulders. The blazer was unbuttoned, revealing a Miu Miu bra top under and high-waisted undergarments. Hadid wore the same pair on Miu Miu’s runway.

Bella Hadid seen coming back to her hotel after the Miu Miu show during the fashion week in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Hadid has been a pioneer in bringing back Y2K fashion trends for some time, but this time Y2K was also coming through in her accessories. The model was carrying a Canon digital camera along with two Louis Vuitton bags. The larger bag was a limited edition Louis Vuitton X Richard Prince bag. The second back was a vintage Lexington Fleurs pochette. Both bags had classic monogram detailing along with some unique features.

The supermodel also wore gold Chanel earrings and gold Dior miniature sunglasses. Her hair remained styled how it was for the Miu Miu show. A slick ponytail with a side part. So slick the arms of her sunglasses rested on top of her hair.

When it came down to footwear, Hadid went wild with a pair of Prada cheetah animal print sneakers. Hadid complimented the sneakers and brown tones in her outfit with sheer knee-high socks.

Bella Hadid seen coming back to her hotel after the Miu Miu show. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA After 10-days of unforgettable runway shows, streetwear looks and celeb-packed front rows, Paris Fashion Week wraps up on October 4, but Hadid is certainly not slowing down.

