Bella Hadid Gives Grunge Vibes in an Black Off-The-Shoulder Top, Plaid Skirt and Tall Leather Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid gives grunge vibes in her latest outfit.

The model was spotted while leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, where she popped out in a romantic grunge look.

Bella Hadid leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 4. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Hadid went with a black off-the-shoulder top that featured ruching and gathered sleeves for a stylish touch. Underneath, she wore a white cropped tank top that added an interesting, layered touch to her attire. For the lower half, she threw on a green, red, purple, black and white asymmetrical skirt that featured a string of fasteners. The garment also had a flap of cotton fabric wrapped around the front that had a pocket on it as well.

Bella Hadid leaving her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 4. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it comes to accessories, Hadid elected to wear a dainty necklace with a flower pendant, a black belt with gold hardware and a gold chain belt that flashed across the front of her outfit. She also carried a brown leather shoulder bag shaped like a bowling ball bag decked out in silver hardware.

Related Charli XCX Plays With Print and Color in a Matching Multicolored Outfit and Neon Green Boots Dua Lipa Plays With Pattern in a Matching Denim Outfit Paired With Jean Boots in NYC Bella Hadid Is Business Casual in a Graphic Isabel Marant Sweater and Baggy Trousers With Blue and Silver Sneakers

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s tall black leather boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For shoes, she popped on a pair of tall black leather boots that incorporated a slightly chunky sole and a round-toe shape. They had slick black leather uppers and came up to her knees.

The model also has a fashion-forward style. Recently, she wore a tweed skit set paired with red Adidas sneakers for a sporty chic ensemble.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands such as Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for labels including Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Khaite and Rodarte.

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s street style evolution.

Put on a pair of tall black boots for a uniformed look.

CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

To Buy: Tamara Mellon Easy Rider Mid Calf 35, $795.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Norah Tall Chill Boot, $425.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Prada Pointed Toe Knee High Boots, $1,450.