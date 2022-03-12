×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Takes London in Pink Burberry Outfit With Barely-There Crop Top and Round-Toe Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Bella Hadid in London.
Bella Hadid in London.
CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Supermodel Bella Hadid was seen with sister Gigi Hadid in a stunning plaid look by Burberry on Friday in London.

Bella exited the car in a matching pink and plaid set in the British brand’s iconic checks. Underneath, the model wore a high neck barely-there crop top. She accessorized with a gold chain around her neck, pink wide-rimmed sunnies, a Chanel tote and black gloves.

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid at The Chiltern FirehousePictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5295585 110322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Timmie / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid wears Burberry on March 11, 2022 in London.Hadid completed the look with black and red shoes featuring a rounded toe and crisscross detailing on the top.
CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com
sneakers, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid at The Chiltern FirehousePictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL5295585 110322 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Timmie / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Detail of Bella Hadid’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

The look is fun and colorful as the use of patterns give it subtle Y2K inspiration.

The Michael Kors campaign star is well-known for her extensive modeling career. From walking for Victoria’s Secret to Versace, the model is quite versatile, fitting almost every concept. The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree however, the Hadid sisters take after their mother in the modeling world. Gigi started modeling at a young age thanks to their mother Yolanda Hadid’s influence. Even her brother Anwar Hadid has gotten in on the family business, modeling for brands like Valentino and for magazines like Vogue.

blond hair, Models Gigi and Bella Hadid make a fashionable appearance at Burberry Fashion show in LondonPictured: Gigi Hadid,Bella HadidRef: SPL5295666 110322 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Models Gigi and Bella Hadid on March 11, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

See how supermodel Bella Hadid is speaking up and standing out in the colors of the Ukrainian flag here.

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’ Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad