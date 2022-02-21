Bella Hadid Sports an Eye-Catching Nike Silhouette for Outing with Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Street style favorite Bella Hadid was spotted hitting the pavement in NYC on Monday with boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The pair, who have reportedly been dating since 2020, kept their ensembles super casual and cozy for the outing in the Big Apple. The supermodel wore a black oversized vintage Pelle Pelle by Marc Buchanan pullover fleece featuring a silver standup collar with a quarter-zip design. Pelle Pelle, known for creating designer baggy pants, was founded in 1978 and has been worn by a bevy of hip-hop artists such as 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Usher and more.

Bella Hadid is seen strolling with boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York City on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

The 25-year-old cover girl paired the quarter-zip with plain black leggings and eye-catching black Nike high-top sneakers with Nike Swoosh gym socks poking out. The silhouette featuring hits of neon green on the tongue and collar provided a retro feel. She also sported her signature tiny sunglasses.

A closer look at Bella Hadid wearing an unidentified black high-top Nike silhouette featuring hits of neon green on the tongue and collar. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Kalman dressed in a low-key look as well, donning a black Nike windbreaker and chocolate brown sweatpants with black New Balance sneakers featuring purple and blue accents. Like Hadid, the 33-year-old also pulled things together some small frames.

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman hit the pavement in NYC on Monday, Feb. 21. CREDIT: Splash

Bella Hadid attends Burberry’s Rodeo Drive boutique takeover event on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

