×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Sports an Eye-Catching Nike Silhouette for Outing with Boyfriend Marc Kalman

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Marc Kalman, bella hadid
Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman in NYC on Feb. 21, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

Street style favorite Bella Hadid was spotted hitting the pavement in NYC on Monday with boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The pair, who have reportedly been dating since 2020, kept their ensembles super casual and cozy for the outing in the Big Apple. The supermodel wore a black oversized vintage Pelle Pelle by Marc Buchanan pullover fleece featuring a silver standup collar with a quarter-zip design. Pelle Pelle, known for creating designer baggy pants, was founded in 1978 and has been worn by a bevy of hip-hop artists such as 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Usher and more.

marc kalman, bella hadid, nike, nike high top sneakers, new balance sneakers, feb. 21, 2022
Bella Hadid is seen strolling with boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York City on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

The 25-year-old cover girl paired the quarter-zip with plain black leggings and eye-catching black Nike high-top sneakers with Nike Swoosh gym socks poking out. The silhouette featuring hits of neon green on the tongue and collar provided a retro feel. She also sported her signature tiny sunglasses.

bella hadid, nike, nike sneakers, nike socks, nike high tops
A closer look at Bella Hadid wearing an unidentified black high-top Nike silhouette featuring hits of neon green on the tongue and collar.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Kalman dressed in a low-key look as well, donning a black Nike windbreaker and chocolate brown sweatpants with black New Balance sneakers featuring purple and blue accents. Like Hadid, the 33-year-old also pulled things together some small frames.

bella hadid, street style, bella hadid street style, nike sneakers, nike, new balance, marc kalman
Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman hit the pavement in NYC on Monday, Feb. 21.
CREDIT: Splash
Bella Hadid, Burberry, Rodeo Drive, pumps, leather pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, eyelet pumps, corset top, trousers, trench coat, party
Bella Hadid attends Burberry’s Rodeo Drive boutique takeover event on Feb. 18, 2022.
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad