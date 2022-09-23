Bella Hadid Goes Shopping in a Low Rise Olive Green Skirt and Black Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman in Milan

Bella Hadid browsed apparel and footwear alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today. She wore navy green neutrals and patent leather footwear for the occasion.

Hadid dressed for colder weather in an olive green oversized coat, which she wore over a geometric green and white crop top. The ever-trendy supermodel wore a forest green maxi skirt with an industrial feel that was gathered near the hem to create dimension and volume.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman are seen during the Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: GC Images

Hadid shaded her eyes with thin black 90’s inspire motorcycle sunnies and chicly lugged around a large brown and red Louis Vuitton monogrammed leather bag with gold hardware. The Kin brand owner accessorized her ears with gold dangling hoops and styled her dark brown strands simply and straight down her back, parted in the middle.

Manifesting cooler weather and colorful leaves on the ground, the face of Swarovski zipped up knee-high black leather boots with square toes and a glossy finish. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

At the start of fashion week in Milan, Hadid attempted an incognito outfit while reporting for her fashion week duties. Despite her best efforts, the 25-year-old model was spotted dressed in a striped long sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and flowers.

