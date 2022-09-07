Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night.

Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt.

(L-R) Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman attend Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence launch party at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on September 06, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

(L-R) Marc Kalman and Bella Hadid arrive at Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence launch party held at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on September 6, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

To amp up her look, the 25-year-old supermodel accessorized with studded choker necklace, small hoop earrings and round sunglasses. Bella carried her essentials in a shoulder bag and swept her hair to the side and styled it in two braids.

Kalman was casually dressed for the evening out, stepping out in a black sweater that he paired with a white tank top. He complemented his look with black trousers and patent Dr. Martens shoes.

Bella Hadid attends sister Gigi Hadid Guest in Residence launch party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on September 6, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came down to footwear, Bella completed her look with white tube socks and a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style had a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a small pyramid heel.

Bella Hadid arrives at sister Gigi Hadid Guest in Residence launch party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on September 6, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, Hadid favors silhouettes from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

