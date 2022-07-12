Bella Hadid Goes Abroad in Black Cut-Out Top and the Perfect Vacation Mules With Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid shares a snapshot of her life traveling abroad on her Instagram.

The model was quite busy thanks to the coveted Couture week, taking her from Rome to Paris and back again. In leu of her busy schedule, it seems that the model had some time to sight see and play, the model slowing down to take photos of scenic beaches and intricate architecture. Hadid posted a set of photos and videos to her social media, some of the images including Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman standing in line for ice cream or sitting by Hadid’s side.

The supermodel wore and all-black outfit on her travels abroad, starting with a black sleeveless top with cut outs on the back and sides, clasped together with gold hardware. The top was made of a slippery, shiny material with loads of give allowing Hadid to tuck the top into her capri length biker shorts. The pants were also made out of a similar material to the top, the model opting for something comfier then some couture. Hadid buckled a black belt around her waist with a large clasp and threw a sage green scarf on around her neck, certainly channeling European style. The model slung a black shoulder bag on and popped on 90s style mini shades and she was ready to enjoy her day off with Kalman.

Hadid has worn all kinds of footwear in her time modeling, making her an expert at picking out the most comfortable and stylish ones. Clearly knowing her way around shoes, Hadid chose tan mules to compliment her all-black ensemble, the style fitted with blocky heels and open toes. The heels are curved and lengthen the model’s legs despite her already lengthy appendages, making for a perfect comfortable and functional shoe for Hadid’s well-deserved vacation.