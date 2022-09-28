Bella Hadid Puts Fierce Finish On Businesswear Inspiration With Trench Coat & Pointy Knee-High Boots With Boyfriend Marc Kalman at Burberry Party

Bella Hadid put a sophisticated touch on an edgy ensemble at the Burberry after-party in London on Monday night. The model’s appearance comes shortly after she strut down the runway in a Cinderella-blue outfit for the label’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show.

Hadid arrived at the star-studded celebration with her boyfriend Marc Kalman. The runway sensation pulled out a sensational street style outfit that consisted of an ankle-length leather trench coat. The fall staple had wide lapels, baggy sleeves and belted waist.

Bella Hadid attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 afterparty at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for ...

Bella Hadid arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 afterparty in London, England on September 26, 2022. CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

Hadid complemented the jacket with a white button-down shirt and black tie. The runway star continued to accessorize with oversized hoop earrings and dark green futuristic sunglasses. For glam, she went with soft dewy makeup and a glossy pout. The media personality parted her hair on the side and pinned her braided ponytail up.

Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman was casually dressed for the night out. He wore a leather windbreaker jacket with dark brown pants and patent leather boots.

(L-R) Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman arrive at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

Giving the look a sharp finish, Hadid tied her outfit together with knee-high boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her coat and included an elongated triangular pointed-toe and was set on a stacked block heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Bella Hadid attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 afterparty on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

PHOTOS: Discover Bella Hadid’s street style evolution over the years in the gallery.