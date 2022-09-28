×
Bella Hadid Puts Fierce Finish On Businesswear Inspiration With Trench Coat & Pointy Knee-High Boots With Boyfriend Marc Kalman at Burberry Party

By Ashley Rushford
Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
Bella Hadid put a sophisticated touch on an edgy ensemble at the Burberry after-party in London on Monday night. The model’s appearance comes shortly after she strut down the runway in a Cinderella-blue outfit for the label’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show.

Hadid arrived at the star-studded celebration with her boyfriend Marc Kalman. The runway sensation pulled out a sensational street style outfit that consisted of an ankle-length leather trench coat. The fall staple had wide lapels, baggy sleeves and belted waist.

Bella Hadid, Knee High Boots, Burberry After Party
Bella Hadid attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 afterparty at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for ...

Bella Hadid, Knee High Boots, Burberry After Party
Bella Hadid arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 afterparty in London, England on September 26, 2022.
CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

Hadid complemented the jacket with a white button-down shirt and black tie. The runway star continued to accessorize with oversized hoop earrings and dark green futuristic sunglasses. For glam, she went with soft dewy makeup and a glossy pout. The media personality parted her hair on the side and pinned her braided ponytail up.

Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman was casually dressed for the night out. He wore a leather windbreaker jacket with dark brown pants and patent leather boots.

Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman, Knee High Boots, Burberry After Party
(L-R) Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman arrive at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

Giving the look a sharp finish, Hadid tied her outfit together with knee-high boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her coat and included an elongated triangular pointed-toe and was set on a stacked block heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Bella Hadid, Knee High Boots, Burberry After Party
Bella Hadid attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 afterparty on September 26, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

PHOTOS: Discover Bella Hadid’s street style evolution over the years in the gallery.

