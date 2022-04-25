Bella Hadid Revives the ’90s in Baggy Low-Rise Jeans, Crop Top & Adidas Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid looked cool and causal as she arrived for brunch at Smile restaurant in New York City with her boyfriend Marc Kalman on Sunday. The supermodel kept it simple for the outing in a cropped gray T-shirt. Hadid paired the short-sleeve top with baggy low-rise jeans, which were held up by a thick black belt.

Bella Hadid spotted leaving Smile Cafe in New York City on April 24, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Bella Hadid spotted out and about in New York City on April 24, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

She stayed true to her signature street style aesthetic by accessorizing the look with thin silver hoop earrings, layered necklaces, dark frames, a bracelet and rings. Hadid pulled her brunette locs back into a bun and touted her essentials in a black backpack.

To ground things, the fashion influencer slipped into the Adidas Originals Superstar Shoes. The Adidas Superstar shoe is now a lifestyle staple for streetwear enthusiasts. The world-famous shell toe feature remains, providing style and protection. The serrated 3-Stripes detail and Adidas Superstar box logo adds OG authenticity to your look.

Related Bella Hadid Parties in an Edgy Twist on Suiting & Slick Pointy Boots for Sister Gigi's Birthday Gabrielle Union Has a Chic Workout in Green Bralette & Matching Adidas Sneakers With Dwyane Wade Britney Spears Models Beyoncé's Ivy Park Neon Green Cropped Hoodie, Cutoffs & Combat Boots

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Adidas Originals Superstar Shoe. CREDIT: Adidas

Kalman was equally as casual, donning an Adidas shirt with faded jeans that had inspirational quotes on the side seams. He teamed his outfit with a black baseball cap and black shoes.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman out and about in New York City on April 24, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Hadid is noted for wearing some of the most sought-after designers on the runway and on the red carpet. Her off-duty style, however, skews more toward casual trends, favoring oversized pieces, cropped tops and ‘90s fashion inspiration. The socialite has modeled for Tom Ford, Givenchy and Chanel. She has also been a Nike ambassador and nabbed high-profile campaign deals with Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Balmain and Dior.

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s street style evolution over the years.

Put on a pair of black sneakers for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Ozelia Shoes, $100.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd Strap Sneakers, $115.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Zig Dynamica Sneaker, $55.