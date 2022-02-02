Bella Hadid Brings Her Sleek Street Style to London in Tribute Jacket With Lug-Sole Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid dressed down for an outing across the pond.

The model was seen in London on Tuesday morning. For her outing, she sported a navy and white turtleneck jacket with a red “London” print and white stripes along the sleeves. She added matching navy track pants with white stripes down the sides, black gloves, plus a brown shoulder bag and black rectangle sunglasses.

Bella Hadid in London on Feb. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

For her footwear, Hadid slipped into black leather boots that barely peeked out under the hem of her wide-leg sweatpants. The boots featured a flat, lug-sole bottom.

Since first bursting on the scene, Hadid has made a name for herself in the streetwear industry. She is known for her trendy-casual aesthetic that brings together comfort and style.

Related Bella Hadid Takes Miami in Tropical Lace Slip Dress and Strappy Sandals for Michael Kors Winter's Biggest Accessory Trend Was On Full Display at Paris Men's Fashion Week Fall 2022 Bella Hadid Is So '70s in Brown High-Low Dress and White Go-Go Boots

Her Instagram feed is full of photos of her wearing baggy pants, dashing outerwear, effective athleisure, edgy dresses and printed separates that offer the model a range of options that live in the realms of being practical or whimsical. Hadid also has an affinity for slouchy jeans and fun bodysuits.

On the footwear front, she usually opts for boots, sandals, pumps and sneakers that help Hadid seal the deal when it comes to her getups.

Bella Hadid in London on Feb. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

Though loved for her street style, Hadid is known to bring looks to the red carpet as well. She has a penchant for wearing beautiful creations from brands like Schiaparelli, Nensi Dojaka, Lanvin, Jean Paul Gaultier and Roberto Cavalli. The model is well-versed in the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for popular luxury houses like Balmain, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Jacquemus, DKNY and Fendi.

Add in black boots for all your outfits, from athletic to dressy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Laura Gore Chelsea Boots, $34

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Aldo Stompd Lug Sole Platform Chelsea Boot, $130

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution.