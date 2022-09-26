Bella Hadid Honors Issey Miyake in Leather Boots & A Lace-Up Skirt During Milan Fashion Week

Bella Hadid’s nonchalantly created viral fashion moments during Milan Fashion Week’s Spring 2023 season. However, these aren’t just on the runway — but off-duty, as well.

On Monday, the supermodel posed atop a balcony on Instagram in a tonal ensemble by Issey Miyake. In tribute to the late Japanese designer, Hadid wore the brand’s olive green midi skirt with brown lace-up side ties, as well as a matching green vintage Polo Ralph Lauren jacket and brown plaid crop top. Her outfit was finished with heart-shaped drop earrings and rimless sunglasses.

“That Issey baby…….” Hadid captioned the photo series.

Hadid’s footwear of choice was a set of black leather boots, featuring thin rectangular heels and elongated toes with narrowly squared ends. The set created a versatile base for her ensemble while remaining sharp and slick.

Related Normani Embraces Logomania in Printed Dress, Jacket and Puffer Boots at Moncler's Milan Fashion Week Show Shailene Woodley Zips into Glossy Puffer Jacket and Chunky Boots for Moncler's Milan Fashion Week Show Kim Kardashian Struggles to Walk in Fitted Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Stiletto Heels

However, this wasn’t Hadid’s only viral outfit of the week. On Wednesday, the fashion muse posed for a series of Instagram mirror selfies — which have already gone viral, amassing 1.7 million likes in less than a day — in a long-sleeved draped black dress with a plunging neckline. Completing Hadid’s ensemble — though her shoes weren’t visible — was a wide low-slung belt covered in silver studs.

During Milan Fashion Week’s September run this year, Hadid has already created numerous headline-making moments; her latest, on Burberry’s Spring 2023 runway, featured her in a pale blue lace dress and matching heeled thong sandals with thick ankle straps. Earlier in the week, she went viral again for wearing a gothically romantic purple wedding gown in Versace’s Spring show. Outside of Milan, Hadid also went viral from her appearances on New York Fashion Week runways for Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors and Tom Ford — as well as Fendi’s 25th-anniversary show celebrating its iconic Baguette handbags.

PHOTOS: Discover Hadid and more stars at Versace’s Spring 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.