Bella Hadid Tackles the 2000s In a Silky Halter Dress and Loewe Rose Heels For Her Kin Euphorics Party

Bella Hadid celebrated her brand Kin Euphorics with friends in West Hollywood.

The supermodel and her buddies gathered at Lavo Restaurant in West Hollywood. Kin is an alcohol alternative that works to promote healthier practices than drinking alcohol. Hadid and co-founder Jen Batchelor have been promoting the mocktail on their social media. The brand is even stocked in major grocery stores like Erewhon.

Bella Hadid at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Hadid arrived at the Italian restaurant in a silky 2000s pink dress. The dress was a halter style that trailed into a fitted bodice that acted as a corset, closing with metal clasps at the model’s midsection. The silky fabric was covered in white flowers and diamonds. The skirt of the dress flared out at the bottom, adding volume. The hem was triangular, pointed downwards like the ends like a scarf, otherwise known as a handkerchief hem, giving the skirt an asymmetrical look. The hem was lined with black dots and a silver shiny fabric that caught the light as the model moved. Hadid often revitalizes early 2000s fashion, making something as simple as a scarf dress more modern with the addition of a corset or halter. Hadid carried a shiny black bag over her shoulder and accessorized with pink and gold jewelry to match her dress.

Bella Hadid at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The supermodel opted for a whimsical pair of sandal heels from Loewe that have been sought after ever since their release. At first, the heels seem simple enough, a black strappy heel with a buckle to close around the ankles. The standard sandal heel is turned on its head thanks to the upside-down red rose heels. The rose detailing on the heels set the shoes apart from anything seen before. Hadid is a trendsetter, and these heels prove that point well.