Bella Hadid Gives Y2K Energy In Graphic-Printed Distressed Jeans, Varsity Jacket & Sleek White Boots

Bella Hadid was very on-trend as she arrived at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 fashion show held at the New York Public Library on Monday. The supermodel hit the runway during the show along with her sister Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Prior to strutting in the label’s latest ready-to-wear pieces, Bella showcased her incomparable street style arriving at the event in a black Varsity jacket and basic white T-shirt. The outer had a round collar with button snap closures and a white striped design on the cuffs and hemline.

Bella Hadid arrives at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City on June 27, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid attends the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City on June 27, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

She put her own signature spin on the look by wearing two-toned denim jeans that featured a screen printed distressed design throughout. The statement bottoms were held up by a thick black belt. The Kin Euphorics partner continued to accessorize with sleek black shades and a backpack.

Bella Hadid at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City on June 27, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Completing Bella’s ensemble was a pair of white leather boots. The shoe style featured an almond-shaped toe and square heel. She frequents in styles from Adidas, Nike, New Balance and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman out in New York City on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

After showing off her fashion credentials at the Marc Jacobs fashion show, Bella was spotted out in another stylish fit while out with boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York City. For the casual outing, the runway sensation wore a breezy white summer dress with cognac knee-high boots. Kalman sported a white button-down shirt with cream cargo pants and black loafers.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution over the years.