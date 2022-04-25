Bella Hadid Parties in an Edgy Twist on Suiting & Slick Pointy Boots for Sister Gigi’s Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid joined Emily Ratajowski, Blake Lively and more famous names for Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party last night.

Bella Hadid at Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Celebration. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The model arrived by her sister’s side in an edgy take on suiting by Vivienne Westwood. Hadid donned a gray vest with blue stripes. The vest had a strong suit collar, making for a high-neck moment. The social media influencer also wore a similar gray pleated skirt with black stripes in a close-knit pattern. The top also featured long lapels, but was cropped in the back. The skirt was short and trimmed with black lace, adding a girly touch to the ensemble.

Bella Hadid at Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Celebration. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

On her shoulder, Hadid wore a black leather Dior purse with gold hardware. She further accessorized with silver jewelry and a gold bracelet. Hadid can also be seen clutching a green disposable camera. The model wore her hair down and away from her face, thanks to a stylish-looking headband.

The look is smart and playful. Hadid has a certain whimsy to her personal style and an explorative nature that makes her style so striking.

Bella Hadid at Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Celebration. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

For footwear, the model aimed for leather black Jimmy Choo x Mugler stiletto sock boots with a 4-inch heel. The boots are almost knee-length and feature crisscross buckle straps across the toe and an adjustable ankle strap. The collaborative shoes are a sexy addition to the outfit, giving off a Catwoman-inspired vibe in the very best way. They retail for $1,395 on Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Jimmy Choo x Mugler boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

See more of Hadid’s style through the years.

