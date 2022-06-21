×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Plays With Patterns in Geometric-Print Wrap Dress & Witchy Boots

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
Bella Hadid Eats Lunch At The Smile In New York City
2019
2019
2017
2019
View Gallery 31 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Out for brunch, Bella Hadid walked in New York today wearing a tie-around print dress and calf-high boots. This supermodel is known primarily for her eclecticism as well as her ability to expertly pull off many outfits through her street style.

Bella Hadid leaves The Smile in New York CityPictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5320597 210622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid leaves The Smile in New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

This dress incorporated a red and cream geometric pattern featuring a deep V-neck with a slightly asymmetric cut at the bottom. The garment included short sleeves, her bare arms accessorized by many bracelets. She also wore a gold necklace, which accentuated the deep V-neck advertised by the garment. Finally, her other accessories included oval dark matte sunglasses and dangly earrings.

Bella Hadid eats lunch at The Smile in New York CityPictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5320600 210622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid eats lunch at The Smile in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hadid’s printed dress and bangs come as a departure from some of the other garments she wore in the last month, as she is now being styled by Law Roach. Some of her other appearances included the archival 2003 Versace dress she wore in its pale pink color as well as some items that were more casual such as the slip-like halter bejeweled dress she wore with a bare face.

The runway fixture coordinated with square-toe boots, which have made a major impact since the ’90s. The silhouette is versatile enough for any outfit. The style of the boots is both pointy and squared, giving a witchy essence.

Black leather boots work well with vibrant patterns as well as an all-black outfit or attire featuring more leather.

See Bella Hadid’s Street Style Evolution

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad