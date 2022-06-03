Bella Hadid Twirls in Sold-Out Crocs With Extreme Crop Top & Baggy Trousers in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid showed off her post-shoot look with her fans on Instagram on Thursday.

The model posted a video taken in NYC, which she captioned, “Leaving set after being touched by the magic hands of @hiromi_ueda & @eugenesouleiman 🖤.”

She exited the studio wearing a pair of black high-waisted baggy trousers held up with a black belt. She coordinated the pants with a majorly cropped black tank top.

She carried a gray tote bag with black detailing and accessorized her look with small black sunglasses and drop earrings.

She slipped into a comfy pair of shoes in her post. She wore a pair of cream Crocs Pollex Clogs from Salehe Bembury’s collaboration. The wildly popular shoe features a molded exterior that’s based on Bembury’s own fingerprints. The clogs also feature a removable and adjustable heel strap. Hadid’s style can be found on GOAT, with bids starting at $346.

Crocs Pollex Clog CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Hadid posted to her Instagram just after she starred in Balenciaga’s first installment of its multi-series campaign. The fall 2022 campaign picks up where its presentation, “The Lost Tape,” left off by creating still and moving images inspired by another era for today.

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution over the years.