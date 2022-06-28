Bella Hadid Goes Whimsical in Milkmaid-Inspired Picnic Dress & Nike Shox ‘Dad Shoes’ for Create & Cultivate Conference

Bella Hadid has been taking archival wear to the next level, as she wore a 1997 Comme Des Garcons dress for the Create & Cultivate LA conference over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The model’s pink gingham dress was sleeveless with a layered mock neck with ruching down to her waist. The skirt flared down to her ankles. The dress was like a modernized milkmaid-inspired silhouette with more sophistication, but conveying the same kind of mood.

CREDIT: Getty Images for Create & Cultiv

Hadid accessorized with a wrist cuff, gold earrings and rings that were simple but still chic for the occasion.

Nike Shox sneakers are the ultimate dad shoe, but they have risen in the last year for their irregular sole and versatility. The white and gray Nike Shox that Hadid wore gave a playful and certainly sporty edge to the Gunne Sax or Prairie Dress equivalent. The sneakers can work versatile enough for activewear or Y2K-inspired outfits.

Bella Hadid (L) and Jaclyn Johnson at the Create & Cultivate hosts LA Conference City Market Social House on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jun Mapue/Courtesy of Create & Cultivate

Hadid was joined by Winnie Harlow in a long-sleeve white dress with a thick belt and strappy sandals; and Olivia Culpo in a white backless top with high-waisted shorts and black pumps.

(L-R): Jen Batchelor, Jaclyn Johnson, and Bella Hadid attend the Create & Cultivate hosts LA Conference City Market Social House on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Create & Cultiv

Hadid is noted for wearing some of the most sought-after designers on the runway and on the red carpet. Her off-duty style, however, skews more toward casual trends, favoring oversized pieces, cropped tops and ‘90s fashion inspiration. While Hadid made her name modeling for Tom Ford, Givenchy and Chanel, she has been a Nike ambassador, which meshes with her off-duty casual-cool style. As a fashion model, she’s nabbed high-profile campaign deals with Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Balmain and Dior.

