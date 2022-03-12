Bella Hadid Gives Y2K Vibes in a Velvet Corset, Long Denim Skirt and Booties in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid goes edgy with her latest look. The model was spotted while out and about in London on Friday night wearing an ensemble suitable for the stylish influencer.

Hadid donned a black corset made with velvet that featured two thin straps and a plunging V-neckline. Over it, she went with a slick brown jacket that added contrast. On the lower half, she went with a long denim skirt outlined with tan thread. The garments had a slight Y2K feel and, when paired together, definitely gave a feel of harking back to the cutting-edge styles of the early aughts.

Bella Hadid wears a black tank top and black boots while out and about in London on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid wears a black tank top and black boots while out and about in London on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

When it comes to accessories, Hadid went with a black shoulder bag with silver hardware. She also wore a dainty black flower choker, earrings and sleek sunglasses. Finally, she draped a Burberry scarf on her arm.

Related Kanye West and Chaney Jones Go Matching in Sleek All-Black Outfits for Lakers Game Kim Kardashian Radiates With Pete Davidson in Dramatic Faux Fur Coat & Metallic Balenciaga Boots on Instagram Bella Hadid Takes London in Pink Burberry Outfit With Barely-There Crop Top and Round-Toe Sneakers

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s black boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Hadid wore black leather booties that had a square-toe design and had a heel height of approximately 3 inches.

Earlier in the day, she made a sporty yet stylish appearance in a pink Burberry outfit with a crop top and round-toe sneakers.

Hadid has a trendy yet casual sartorial aesthetic that graces photos on her Instagram feed and in streetwear pics alike. Recently, she was spotted while wearing a knit sweater, black trousers and chunky boots for a bright look during Milan Fashion Week.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands such as Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. She also collaborated with Chrome Hearts in 2016 to create a capsule collection of streetwear items.

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s street style evolution.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Prada Pointed Toe Knee High Boots, $1,450.

CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

To Buy: Tamara Mellon Easy Rider Mid Calf 35, $795.

To Buy: Givenchy Black Padlock Boots, $1,495.