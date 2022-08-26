Bella Hadid Upgrades Corset Top With Baby Doll Bell Sleeves, Baggy Distressed Jeans & Patent Pumps

Bella Hadid put a preppy twist on a street style ensemble while visiting her mother Yolanda Hadid in Holland. The 25-year-old supermodel uploaded a collection of photos and videos on Instagram from the trip.

“Surprised my mumma in holland a few weeks ago,” Hadid wrote under the slideshow.

The post initially starts off with Hadid taking a sip of her coffee and enjoying a bite of a sweet treat while out and about in the country. The runway sensation stayed true her signature style sense by stepping out in a white corset top. The garment was far from simple as it included satin pink bows on the straps and sheer bell sleeves. The detailing didn’t stop there, the piece also had contour boning details and laced up along the back.

Sticking to a casual vibe, Hadid paired the top with baggy 90’s-style denim jeans. The loose-fitting bottoms had slits at the knee and distressed on the hem. The media personality styled her hair in two braided ponytails, while her bangs framed her face. Hadid accessorized with silver stud earrings, blue-tinted sunglasses and a black leather crossbody bag.

Completing Hadid’s look was a set of patent pointed-toe pumps that she complemented with white tube socks. The shoes had a square toe and sat atop a rectangle heel.

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For example, she recently perfected early 2000s style while hosting a launch dinner for her beverage brand Kin Euphorics’ latest limited edition beverage, Summer of Love, in collaboration with Bumble earlier this month. She wore a black sheer top with low-rise yoga pants and chunky platform clogs. For footwear, Hadid favors silhouettes from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

