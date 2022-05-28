Bella Hadid Gives Corset a Preppy Makeover in Loafers With Socks at Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid is an expert on model-off-duty style. The model was seen leaving hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, on Friday in a preppy outfit following her appearance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The star had a jam-packed schedule the last couple of days, but that didn’t stop Hadid from showing out in another stellar look. The Michael Kors muse started off with a pleated baby pink mini skirt. The dainty skirt was paired with a lacy, lingerie-style corset top littered with pink flowers, all set on a white background.

Bella Hadid seen leaving at hotel Martinez during 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 wearing short skirt Nike socks and B neckless. CREDIT: MCFR / SplashNews.com

The neckline was decorated with white lace and a white bow in the middle, the whole affair tucked into the pink skirt. Over the corset, Hadid wore a breezy white button-down with an oversized fit. Hadid secured the pleated skirt with a chunky pink belt.

The model layered gold and pearls around her neck, and wore gold studs and rings. Hadid styled her hair in a half up, half down style and played with light makeup on her face.

The style is preppy-meets-bedroom-wear, the model mixing two distinctly different styles. Hadid seems to be a huge fan of corsets, and it’s no wonder why. The slightly restrictive style of dress has had a resurgence, seen on stars like Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid and Venus Williams. It’s one of those extremely versatile pieces that can work both during the day, and for a night out.

Hadid went for her favorite shoe style as of late, popping on a pair of brown loafers. The style adds to the preppy effect, especially when paired with thick white socks. The model has been seen wearing this style of shoe frequently, also popularized for their versatile nature. It’s comfortable footwear for sure.

Bella Hadid seen leaving at hotel Martinez during 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 wearing short skirt Nike socks and B neckless. CREDIT: MCFR / SplashNews.com

Style these classic loafers.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Dandrea Slip On Tassel Loafer Flats, $105 (was $140).

To Buy: Dr. Martens Bethan Platform Casual Shoe, $150.

To Buy: Steve Madden Brenton Patent Leather Shoes, $60 (was $80).