Bella Hadid Slips on Thong Sandals for Burberry Runway in Cinderella-Blue High-Low Dress for London Fashion Week Show

Bella Hadid just walked the runway for Burberry’s spring 2023 show in a high-fashion Cinderella-blue outfit.

Burberry’s runway show was originally set to take place during London Fashion Week, which ran from Sept. 16 to 20 this season. However, upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the brand decided to cancel their runway show out of respect for her mourning. The rescheduled show took place on Sept. 26.

Hadid’s outfit was a lingerie-inspired high-low dress with lace trim along the skirt. The bodice of the dress was in the silhouette of a bodysuit. The neckline had a sheer turtleneck collar layered underneath, embroidered with the Burberry equestrian knight logo. Hadid also wore matching gloves to the equestrian embroidered turtleneck collar, and the long sleeves of the top were left unbuttoned.

The footwear was an equally interesting choice for this look. Hadid wore a thong sandal that was a matching light blue to the dress, but coordinating with this conventional footwear item was a pair of Burberry logo ankle weights.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Burberry show CREDIT: Getty Images

For beauty, Burberry opted for a dewy face look for Hadid, almost bordering on a no-makeup look, but giving her a pop of lip gloss and some light mascara. Her hair had a center part and flowed freely as she walked the runway.

It’s looking like a busy season of jet-setting across the globe for Hadid with Fashion Month. She recently walked the runways at New York Fashion Week for Proenza Schouler, Fendi, Vogue World, Michael Kors and Tom Ford. She also walked the Versace show in Milan. Now, she’s gearing up for Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off on Sept. 26.

PHOTOS: Bella Hadid’s Street Style Evolution