Bella Hadid Is So ‘70s in Brown High-Low Dress and White Go-Go Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid got groovy for a girls night out in West Hollywood, Calif.

While grabbing dinner at Craig’s with a stylish posse that included Alexa Demie and Sydney Carlson, Hadid looked to the ’70s for outfit inspiration. The supermodel donned a brown high-low dress for the occasion, which featured a sleeveless minidress silhouette with a long train. Hadid’s dress also featured a sleek back cutout and plunging neckline, as well as a sparkling circle accent cinching the dress near her hips. Her outfit was complete with large gold hoop earrings and a vintage leopard-print Prada shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid, Sydney Carlson and a group of friends leave Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid, Sydney Carlson and a group of friends leave Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the Michael Kors muse also took the vintage route in a pair of go-go boots. Hadid’s footwear, courtesy of Justine Clenquet, featured white leather uppers with squared toes. The Eddie style also featured 3.14-inch block heels for an added height boost. The pair gave Hadid’s ensemble a pure ’70s look while mastering the square-toed shoe trend in an approachable and sleek manner. Her boots retail for 220.00 euros (approximately $251), on sale from 380.00 euros (approximately $433) on Justineclenquet.com.

Related Prada Casts Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan and Other Celebs For Fall 2022 Menswear Show Spider-Man Wears Prada: Tom Holland Stars in Brand's Spring '22 Men's Campaign Lunar New Year: Fendi, Alexander McQueen Release Year of the Tiger Capsules + More

Bella Hadid, Sydney Carlson and a group of friends leave Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Justine Clenquet’s Eddie boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justine Clenquet

Square-toed boots like Hadid’s are a trend within the Y2K aesthetic, which includes square-toe mules, sandals and pumps similar to the ’70s styles that were trending in the early 2000s. Pairs like Hadid’s add a quirky element to most ensembles, and taller silhouettes allow them to be easily layered beneath midi or maxi-length garments. In addition to the model, stars including Zoey Deutch, Dua Lipa and Bella Thorne have been seen in square-toe pairs by Bottega Veneta, Alevi and Acne Studios in recent weeks.

Bella Hadid, Sydney Carlson and a group of friends leave Craig’s in West Hollywood on January, 15 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often mixes grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s sleek style evolution over the years.