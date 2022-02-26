×
Bella Hadid Steps Out in Adidas Sambas With Boyfriend Marc Kalman During Milan Fashion Week

By Allie Fasanella
Bella Hadid is in Milan right now for fashion week, where she’s been hitting the runway for iconic luxury labels like Fendi, Versace and Moschino. Joined by boyfriend Marc Kalman, the pair have been seen out and about in the city the past few days since their arrival.

The 25-year-old supermodel donned a plaid multicolored shirt with a brown striped knee-length skirt, which she wore over black tights with white Calvin Klein socks and classic black Adidas Samba sneakers. The timeless, soccer-influenced silhouette is one of the brand’s best-selling shoes and costs $75. They feature a leather upper and a lightweight EVA midsole that’s built to provide a better response on indoor surfaces.

Bella Hadid wearing a plaid shirt with a brown striped knee-length skirt and black Adidas Samba sneakers on Feb. 26, 2022.
Hadid accessorized with some minimalist jewelry, a cream-colored handbag and rectangular sunglasses before topping off her look with a green cap. Meanwhile, Kalman also donned Adidas, sporting a black and white pullover shirt with a black hoodie underneath, tan corduroy pants and glossy black Dr. Martens oxford shoes.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman are spotted out in Milan during fashion week in the Italian city on Feb. 26, 2022.
Along with her sister Gigi Hadid, Bella is one of the biggest faces in the fashion industry and has been the star of campaigns for big houses like Balmain, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Jacquemus, Fendi and more.

A closer look at Bella Hadid wearing black Adidas Samba sneakers with white Calvin Klein socks in Milan, Italy on Feb. 26, 2022.
