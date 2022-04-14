Bella Hadid Works Out in Dad Sneakers & Mid-Calf Socks With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid turned a workout session into a stylish event. The supermodel was spotted leaving Gotham Gym in New York City with her boyfriend Marc Kalman on Thursday.

Hadid took advantage of the warm spring temperatures and chose to exercise in a black camisole that she wore over a white racerback sports bra. The influencer teamed her top with black boy shorts and carried a hoodie in her hand.

In true fashion form, Hadid elevated her sporty ensemble with a slew accessories including, a gold necklace, several midi rings and sleek mirror frames. Her sunglasses prompted a Y2K vibe with their shield shape and translucent lens. The socialite gelled her side bangs down and styled her hair in high ponytail.

Hadid finished off her look with white Nike socks and black retro sneakers. The chunky silhouette had a thick outsole and a funky green flame design around the toe cap and near the uppers. Often known as “dad sneakers,” chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. The shoe style has reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Kalman was dressed similarly and sported a black baseball cap with a tank top and basketball shorts. He continued with a monochromatic aesthetic by completing his look with black Nike socks and New Balance sneakers.

Hadid is noted for wearing some of the most sought-after designers on the runway and on the red carpet. Her off-duty style, however, skews more toward casual trends, favoring oversized pieces, cropped tops and ‘90s fashion inspiration. While Hadid made her name modeling for Tom Ford, Givenchy and Chanel, she has been a Nike ambassador, which meshes with her off-duty casual-cool style. As a fashion model, she’s nabbed high-profile campaign deals with Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Balmain and Dior.

