Bella Hadid Transitions Into Fall in A Tan Suede Skirt & Patent Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman

The ever fashionable Bella Hadid was spotted alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today in warm fall tones.

Dressed for the season, Hadid zipped up a mock neck Nike burgundy windbreaker striped with white, featuring exaggerated balloon-like sleeves. On bottom, the former “Victoria’s Secret” model sported a high-waisted tan suede pleated maxi skirt that blew in the wind along with her tousled brown hair. Accessorizing minimally, Hadid wore dainty dangling gold heart earrings and got shady with small black sunglasses.

Bella Hadid with her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan fashion week on 22 Sep 2022. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Manifesting cooler weather and colorful leaves on the ground, the face of Swarovski zipped up knee-high tan leather boots with a darker ombre square toes. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Styling a couple-centric look, Kalman wore a black oversized collared windbreaker jacket over a plain white tee. For bottoms, the art director wore black loose-fitting slacks and carried a chic all-white duffle by his side. Layering silver pendant chains on one another, Kalman cooly accessorized alongside black and yellow shiny oxfords.

At the start of fashion week in Milan, Hadid attempted an incognito outfit while reporting for her fashion week duties. Despite her best efforts, the 25-year-old model was spotted dressed in a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and flowers.

