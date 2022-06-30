Bella Hadid Chicly Accessorizes Flowy Skirt With & Knee-High Boots With Shawl on Day Date With Boyfriend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid walked hand-in-hand with her boyfriend in NYC with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman on Tuesday, the day after Hadid walked in Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 runway show alongside her sister, Gigi.

While out with Kalman, Hadid turned a summery look into an outfit perfect for fall. She wore a white button-down shirt with a matching flowy skirt. She coordinated with a polka dot shawl in shades of reds, creams and navy blue over the button-down. She finished off her look with brown shades, a small ring and hoop earrings.

Hadid and Kalman in NYC on June 28. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Furthering the fall feel of the outfit, the Kin Euphorics co-founder added a pair of brown knee-high boots to round out the ensemble. Her boots featured a pointed toe as well as a short heel. The top hem of the caramel-colored shoes included a stitched detail.

A closer look at Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Kalman coordinated with Hadid’s look. He also sported a white button down shirt from Polo Ralph Lauren, but he wore his top with cream cargo pants. He added a pair of black Dr. Martens shoes, a style he’s been seen wearing frequently.

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

