Bella Hadid Steps Into Spring With Boyfriend in Floral Jeans & Western Boots

Bella Hadid enjoyed the spring weather in a seasonal outfit.

The supermodel hit the streets of NYC on Tuesday with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, after a busy fashion month of runway shows. For her outing, Hadid wore a springtime-approved outfit consisting of dark jeans with white flowers covering the denim and an off-the-shoulder sweater. Her jeans, from Levi’s, featured a split-hem style. Her light pink sweater featured an asymmetrical hem. Hadid accessorized with layered necklaces and rings, small sunglasses and a brown Burberry purse.

Hadid in NYC on March 15. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For her footwear, the Versace model went Western. She added a pair of brown cowboy boots that featured a pointed toe, dark brown stitching detailing and a chunky heel adding roughly 2 inches in height.

A closer look at Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Kalman wore a black shirt with a black button-up on top paired with baggy tan corduroy pants. He added Dr. Martens shoes to his look, and topped it off with a silver necklace and small black sunglasses.

Hadid and Kalman in NYC on March 15. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Hadid’s outing came the same day as her Vogue April cover story went live. In her interview, she spoke candidly about plastic surgery and the pressures she felt from the modeling industry. She confirmed that she did have a nose job when she was 14 years old, but admitted that she wishes she hadn’t.

Bella Hadid on the cover of US Vogue for April 2022. CREDIT: Vogue

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” she told Vogue.

Hadid also shared that she experiences feelings of imposter syndrome with the fashion magazine, saying, “People made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

