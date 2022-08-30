Bella Hadid Puts Trendy Twist On Canadian Tuxedo With Corset Denim Top, Baggy Denim Jeans & Sleek Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman for U.S. Open Championships

Bella Hadid took a street style approach to dressing while attending the women’s singles first round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. Hadid joined a host of A-list celebrities at the match, which is anticipated to be the last for Williams as she announced her impending retirement from tennis earlier in Vogue’s September issue.

Hadid put her own trendy twist on a Canadian tuxedo for the occasion. The 25-year-old supermodel arrived alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman in a cropped white button-down shirt that had a curved hemline and billowy sleeves.

(L-R) Offset, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman attend the Women’s Singles first round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on day one of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman attend the Women’s Singles first round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on day one of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The Kin Euphorics co-founder wore the staple piece over a denim corset top by Dolce & Gabbana that included tiny white spaghetti straps and buttons along the center. Hadid complemented the garment with baggy denim jeans that she kept cuffed on the end. The runway sensation styled hair in a bun and accessorized with a choker necklace, black shades and white Balenciaga purse. Hadid rounded out her look with flat shoes that featured white uppers and a black rigged outsole.

Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman was casually dressed for the outing. He wore a dark grey jacket over a white T-shirt with black denim jeans and sneakers.

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman arrive at Serena Williams first round tournament at the 2022 US Open in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

