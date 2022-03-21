Bella Hadid Coordinates Dark Colors With Black Chunky Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend enjoyed the nice weather over the weekend in style.

The model, alongside Marc Kalman, stepped out in NYC on Sunday. For their outing, Hadid wore a gray midi skirt that appeared to have a layered, zip-off function at the knee. She coordinated the skirt with a black jacket with leather buckles. Hadid accessorized her look with simple drop earrings, a green bag with brown leather straps and a pair of small frame sunglasses.

Hadid in NYC on March 20. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Hadid kept her effortlessly cool style going with her shoes. She wore a pair of chunky black sneakers while out and about, paired with white crew socks. Her kicks featured an oversized tongue, dark laces and soles, plus a thick strap across the upper.

Hadid and Kalman in NYC on March 20. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Kalam wore a blue jersey with a black hoodie underneath. The art director added dark, baggy jeans to his look and finished it off with a pair of black Dr. Martens and black sunglasses.

Hadid’s is known for her street style at this point. She has a knack for combining grunge and early 2000s pieces. For footwear, she will likely lean towards cozy styles from Adidas, like the Yeezy Foam Runners, plus Nike and New Balance. For red carpet events, she can be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

