Bella Hadid Gets Chicly Quirky in Double Crop Tops, Jorts & Boots With Glossy Square Toes

By Amina Ayoud
Bella Hadid was spotted in New York City on Friday, the model running some quick errands in a casual and quirky outfit.

Hadid is the master of throwing together an interesting ensemble. Whether it’s attending a Kin Euphorics event, hitting the red carpet, or simply taking on her to-do list, Hadid can conjure up an impeccable outfit no matter the situation or circumstances.

Bella Hadid street style is spotted wearing jean shorts with a Supreme Jean Paul Gaultier belt, paired with a Louis Vuitton bag in New York City on July 22, 2022.
Bella Hadid is spotted wearing jean shorts with a Supreme Jean Paul Gaultier belt, paired with a Louis Vuitton bag in New York City on July 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hadid took to the streets clad in a black tank top layered over a white top. For bottoms, the model wore dark blue baggy low-waisted jorts with white and black tear drop patches stitched on each pant leg. The shorts were held up with a Jean Paul Gaultier x Supreme black belt with a large buckle.

With some chic thin square sunglasses and a red and brown Louis Vuitton bag on her shoulder. Hadid donned a dainty silver bracelets and a few rings, taking the outfit a step further through the shiny accessories. The model pulled her hair into a messy up-do.

An outfit is never complete without some killer shoes. In this case, the model adorned her feet in black boots that stopped just below the knees. The heeled boots mimic rain boots, the calve pieces sitting loosely around the star’s legs while the foot portions were fitted and boxy. What set the glossy boots apart from the rest of the look was their unique squared toe shape. Hadid has been known to wear some intense and often whimsical footwear and she pulls off every shoe flawlessly.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of chunky lug sole boots.

black lug sole bots
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110.

Vince Camuto Meendey Chelsea Boot
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Meendey Chelsea Boot, $80 (was $149).

Jeffrey Campbell Tanked Chelsea Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Tanked Chelsea Boot, $180.

