Bella Hadid Goes Sporty-Chic in Distressed Crewneck, Sleek Sweatpants & Shiny Sneakers in New York City

Bella Hadid put a trendy spin on a cozy street style ensemble while out in New York City on Thursday. The supermodel’s latest look comes days after she put her signature edge on a lingerie outfit and heart cutout sandals for the Met Gala after-party.

Hadid served a sporty-chic moment in a black off-the-shoulder sweatsuit. The cropped crewneck had a distressed hemline and oversized cuffs. She teamed the outerwear with a white halter neck tank top and black sweatpants. The relaxed bottoms had a thick drawstring and slight flare on the leg.

In true fashion form, she amped up the look with dainty drop earrings, black square frames and midi rings. The socialite parted her brunette tresses to the side and styled her hair in a low ponytail. Completing the slick vibe was a pair of black sneakers. The silhouette had a thick, round outer sole, a patent leather toe and was accented with red and yellow fabric along the instep. Chunky sneakers are back and better than ever. They currently remain as one of the most popular sneaker style’s due their practicality, comfort and stability.

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles from Adidas, Nike, New Balance and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

