Bella Hadid Channels Princess Di’s Signature Sport Style With Bike Shorts, Sweatshirt and Sneakers

Bella Hadid looked stunning in a modernized monochromatic look where she went for a sporty aesthetic. As she walked on the city streets of New York, she wore a simplified activewear ensemble reminiscent of Princess Diana’s early ’90s bike shorts and sweatshirt look.

Hadid wore an oversized black sweatshirt with the graphic, “EMPATHY” plastered in bright white caps. She had her sleeves cuffed at the bottom, enhancing the oversized look. Hidden beneath the sweatshirt, she wore a white long sleeve that contrasts perfectly with the black attire. To continue the sporty look, she wore a pair of biker shorts that capitalized on some of the 80s aesthetic of jazzercise.

Bella Hadid wears an ‘Empathy’ sweatshirt as she returns homes with a pair of cowboy boots in a Max Mara bag in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For her accessories, she wore a pair of vintage gold earrings, a black hairband that pushed her signature dark brown hair to the back, and thinly-framed black sunglasses. These accessories worked with the simplicity of the sporty outfit. With white socks, she wore a pair of all-white sneakers that were a match for this monochromatic black and white look. The white shoes made the entire outfit look clean. All-white shoes are definitely a go-to for a sporty but still chic look when running errands. The shoes highlighted tie-up laces with a curved sole and a neon green swipe of color on the outsole. All-white sneakers have been worn by many celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, and Simone Biles.

In her hands, as she returned home were a brand new pair of chestnut brown Western boots. Western boots are great for many eclectic outfits as they work for a western-inspired fit with a suede patchwork button-up and Levi’s or something opposite to that such as a prairie dress. Cowboy boots can be worn as a vintage pair but brands like Diesel and Steve Madden have also created their own versions of the shoe in stylish manners.