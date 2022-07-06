Bella Hadid Styles Crop Top, Baggy Jeans and Pointy Shoes After Walking in Balenciaga Couture Show

Bella Hadid showed off her street style smarts following her latest fashion show.

The model stepped out after walking for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris earlier today. She hit the runway with other well-known faces including Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, as well as models like Naomi Campbell. Not only was the runway star-studded, but the front row was as well, with guests including Kris Jenner and her granddaughter North West, Alexa Demie, Offset and more.

Hadid leaving Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

On the runway, Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow, paired with long black gloves. Off the runway, she sported a bit more casual of an outfit. She paired a white crop top with baggy, medium wash low-rise jeans. Hadid added a black Balenciaga track jacket over top as well as futuristic sunglasses from the brand. She finished off her look with a black crossbody bag with a gold chain strap and black pointed-toe shoes.

Hadid leaving Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents athletic styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For more formal events and red carpet, the supermodel tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution over the years.