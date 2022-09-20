×
Bella Hadid Takes On the ’90s Athleisure Trend in Yellow Long Sleeve Top, Champion Shorts & Running Sneakers

By Tara Larson
After a busy week with NYFW shows, events, and parties, Bella Hadid took some time for a more casual outing.

The model stepped out with a friend on Tuesday in NYC. For her outing, she went with a dressed down look featuring a yellow long sleeve tee by Hysteric Glamour, which read “Certified Emergency Hysterical Technician.” She paired the top with navy blue sweat shorts from Champion. Hadid tied her hair up and added small black sunglasses and carried a black tote bag.

bella hadid, yellow top, navy blue shorts, white socks, sneakers
Hadid in NYC on September 20.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The Kin Euphorics co-founder kept her sporty look going with black Asics running sneakers. The mesh shoes, which she’s been seen in a handful of times before, are mainly black with pops of bright yellow, gray and white. They also featured gel pockets in the soles for extra comfort. Hadid added white long socks to her footwear as well. When off-duty, she is often seen in athletic sneakers by New Balance and Salomon, as well as Adidas.

bella hadid, yellow top, navy blue shorts, white socks, sneakers
A closer look at Hadid’s shoes.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, as she just walked the runway at multiple New York Fashion Week events, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles like loafers and slides, as well as sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

