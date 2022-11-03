Bella Hadid Brings Athleisure to the Office in Tracksuits & Sharp Black Boots for Adidas x Balenciaga Campaign

Bella Hadid is the face of Adidas’ latest collaboration with Balenciaga. The extensive collection combines elements of sportswear and athleisure that act as key parts of both brands’ creative language and identity resulting in a footwear and apparel collab with a unique narrative.

The collaborative pieces were first seen on the runway during Balenciaga’s spring 23 presentation on the New York Stock Exchange’s trading floor.

Adidas x Balenciaga campaign images. CREDIT: Via Adidas x Balenciaga

Set in a Manhattan high rise, the campaign saw the likes of Isabelle Huppert, Han So Hee, Jermell Charlo, singer BCW, and models Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock wearing the collection while passing the day sitting in an office space.

Hadid was styled in a variety of oversized athleisure from mock neck tees to striped joggers and baggy tracksuits adorned with an amalgamation of both brands’ logos. Track pants were paired with sharp pointed-toe boots while chunky sneakers in a variety of shades and styles adorned the feet of all office goers.

Adidas x Balenciaga campaign images. CREDIT: Via Adidas x Balenciaga

The campaign saw tracksuits reimagined for formal wear, with high-heeled Pantashoes, athletic equipment, and iconic sneakers from both brands that were reinvented as hybrid products – like Balenciaga’s pantalegging boots.

T-shirts, baggy jeans, the Hourglass Bag, and signature Balenciaga jewelry were given the Three Stripe treatment, matching the Adidas logo while maintaining their recognizable Balenciaga-esque silhouettes.

Adidas x Balenciaga campaign images. CREDIT: Via Adidas x Balenciaga

Adidas x Balenciaga launches in selected Balenciaga and Adidas stores, on balenciaga.com, on adidas.com/balenciaga and in a series of exclusive pop-ups in Bangkok, Dubai, Los Angeles, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, and Toronto starting Nov. 3.

