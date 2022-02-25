Bella and Gigi Hadid Match in Leather Jackets at Milan Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella and Gigi Hadid prove that minimalism is still in style. The models were spotted while leaving the Tod’s runway show during Milan Fashion Week today wearing ensembles that were sleek and toned down in nature.

Outfit-wise, Bella donned an oversized black leather jacket that stopped right a the top of her legs and a sharp collar. Under, she wore a white top that had black striped along the tucked neckline, and it had a chic white collar that just peeked out from the leather jacket. For pants, Bella opted for a pair of slouchy leather trousers that were slim-fit. And for accessories, she chose a black belt that got covered up by her shirt, black leather gloves and transparent shade.

Bella Hadid leaving the Tod’s show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for Gigi’s outfit, she wore a black leather trench jacket that had a column of black buttons down one side of the garment. Underneath, she wore a gray button-up that had black buttons as well. On the lower half, she wore a pair of baggy black trousers that allowed her shoes to peek out from the billowing hem of the pants. Accessories-wise, Gigi wore a pair of sleek black sunglasses, a cozy white hat and a black rectangular handbag.

Gigi Hadid leaving the Tod’s show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Bella opted for a pair of leopard print sneakers that had black soles accented with extra tread. The shoes added a fun pop of color to Bella’s ensemble. Gigi wore a pair of slick black loafers that gave her attire an elevated twist.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s black loafers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s leopard print sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Hadid sisters are two of fashion’s most popular models at the moment and have carved out their own lane within the industry. Gigi has starred in campaigns for brands like Versace, Chanel and Balmain. And Bella has starred in advertisements for labels like Jacquemus, Burberry and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Flip through the gallery to see the Hadids walk the Jacquemus fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week show.