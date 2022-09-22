Behati Prinsloo Serves Y2K Street Style In Barbiecore Pink Mesh Top & Air Jordan 4 Sneakers For Daytime Date With Adam Levine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo were all smiles while out in Montecito, Calif., on Wednesday. The sought-after celebrity couple put on a unified front as they enjoyed the beautiful sunny weather.

Prinsloo served a Y2K street style moment, stepping out in a pink mesh tank top by Juliet Johnstone. The sleeveless piece featured a round neckline, the word “Love” in a black gothic font, painted elements, and a coiled snake. The supermodel completed her look with baggy cream trousers, which featured a drawstring waistband and fitted cuffs on the hem.

(L-R) Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine spotted out in Montecito, CA on September 21, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Model Behati Prinsloo out in Montecito, California on September 21, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To further elevate the moment, Prinsloo accessorized with black square shades, small hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces. Sticking to a chill vibe, she opted for a fresh face with no makeup and styled her signature blond tresses in soft natural waves.

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Mushroom.’ CREDIT: GOAT

Other photos show that the Victoria Secrets Angel complemented her outfit with the Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Mushroom’ sneakers. Retailing for $342 on GOAT, the shoes are dressed in a unique colorway of Mushroom, black, Fossil and Pale Ivory, the stays true to the 1989 original silhouette designed by Tinker Hatfield. It features a shimmering Jumpman logo on its tongue and heel, a premium upper, mesh netting on the quarter panel and visible Air in the heel.

Lavine followed in Prinsloo’s footsteps and opted for a casual ensemble for the daytime outing. The former Maroon 5 member sported a black graphic T-shirt with grey pants. The “No One Else Like You” singer accessorized with a brown Calirosa trucker hat and covered his eyes with black round sunglasses.

Adam Levine out and about in Montecito, California on September 21, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: See more celebrities who love wearing Air Jordan sneakers.