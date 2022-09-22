×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Behati Prinsloo Serves Y2K Street Style In Barbiecore Pink Mesh Top & Air Jordan 4 Sneakers For Daytime Date With Adam Levine

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Behati Prinsloo
Rihanna
Michael B Jordan
Drake
Kendall Jenner
View Gallery 24 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo were all smiles while out in Montecito, Calif., on Wednesday. The sought-after celebrity couple put on a unified front as they enjoyed the beautiful sunny weather.

Prinsloo served a Y2K street style moment, stepping out in a pink mesh tank top by Juliet Johnstone. The sleeveless piece featured a round neckline, the word “Love” in a black gothic font, painted elements, and a coiled snake. The supermodel completed her look with baggy cream trousers, which featured a drawstring waistband and fitted cuffs on the hem.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Celebrity Style
(L-R) Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine spotted out in Montecito, CA on September 21, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Behati Prinsloo, Graphic Top, Celebrity Style
Model Behati Prinsloo out in Montecito, California on September 21, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To further elevate the moment, Prinsloo accessorized with black square shades, small hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces. Sticking to a chill vibe, she opted for a fresh face with no makeup and styled her signature blond tresses in soft natural waves.

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Mushroom'
Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Mushroom.’
CREDIT: GOAT

Other photos show that the Victoria Secrets Angel complemented her outfit with the Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Mushroom’ sneakers. Retailing for $342 on GOAT, the shoes are dressed in a unique colorway of Mushroom, black, Fossil and Pale Ivory, the stays true to the 1989 original silhouette designed by Tinker Hatfield. It features a shimmering Jumpman logo on its tongue and heel, a premium upper, mesh netting on the quarter panel and visible Air in the heel.

Lavine followed in Prinsloo’s footsteps and opted for a casual ensemble for the daytime outing. The former Maroon 5 member sported a black graphic T-shirt with grey pants. The “No One Else Like You” singer accessorized with a brown Calirosa trucker hat and covered his eyes with black round sunglasses.

Adam Levine, Graphic Shirt, Celebrity Style
Adam Levine out and about in Montecito, California on September 21, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: See more celebrities who love wearing Air Jordan sneakers. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad