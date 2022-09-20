Becky G Exudes Confidence in Different Types of Bra in New Photos for Kim Kardashian’s Skims

Becky G looks comfortable as ever as she showcases the new Skims bra collection.

The singer shared her collaboration with the shapewear company on Sept. 20. Becky G sported the new Fits Everybody T-Shirt bra, the Naked Plunge bra, and the Cotton Jersey Underwire bra in the campaign. She paired the new line with the brand’s Sheer Sculpt Low Back Short.

Becky G kept her hair in a sleek look with light and airy makeup featuring a glossy nude lip.

The singer took to Instagram to show her excitement about the collaboration. She said, “Ahhhh I’m part of the @SKIMS bra campaign amongst so many incredible people. As I like to say, show it don’t hide it”. During the campaign video, the singer said the bra helps her feel supported while also feeling like she has nothing on which is when she feels the best.

Becky G’s collaboration with Skims was also featured on Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s social media pages. The rapper can relate to the Skims owner Kim Kardashian with her own business skills. Becky G just celebrated the one-year anniversary of her makeup company Treslúce Beauty, which has aligned values with the shapewear company. The rapper’s brand is focused on uplifting and supporting communities by giving back in a meaningful way.

This will be the first time Kim Kardashian’s Skims will be launching a bra collection. The campaign’s vision was captured by artist Vanessa Beecroft and her sculptures. Other notable stars like Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler and Cassie also modeled the new line. There will be ten styles to choose from all varying in material and support. The shape wear company’s line will feature nine shades of nude with sizes ranging from 32A -44D. The new line will launch Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 AM PT only at skims.com.

