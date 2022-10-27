Becky G Redefines Power Suiting with Beaded Blazer & Platforms at Latin Grammy Acoustic Session in Madrid

Becky G sparkled as she attended the 2022 Latin Grammy Acoustic Session in Madrid yesterday. The concert celebrated all nominees for the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

The “Shower” singer wore a black PatBo blazer that featured hand-sewn rhinestone and crystal beads throughout with two oversized pearl buttons. She paired the look with L’Academie Pants from Revolve. The bottoms had a slight slit at the hem, allowing for a peek at her footwear choice.

Becky G attends the Latin Grammy Acoustic Sessions photocall at Las Ventas Bullring on Oct. 26, 2022 in Madrid. CREDIT: Getty Images

To match the glimmering details on her blazer, the singer wore sparkling dangle hoops with a diamond choker. She added a set of silver-toned rings to the look.

For her footwear, Becky G wore a pair of black peep-toe heels. The solid pumps added height to the look with a platform sole. The majority of her heel was covered by her pants. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Becky G attends the 2022 Latin GRAMMY® Acoustic Session Madrid at Las Ventas Bullring on October 26, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Latin Recor

The singer was styled by Morgan Pinney who also works with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

Becky G kept her dark brown hair in a half-up style with soft curls and two face-framing pieces bringing attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a silver smokey eye and a bold red lip. The singer mostly works with hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Angie Mar.

Becky G attends the 2022 Latin GRAMMY® Acoustic Session Madrid at Las Ventas Bullring on October 26, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Latin Recor

This has been a very busy year for the singer with her album “Esquemas” that released in May and starring in a SKIMS Bra campaign with Cassie and Brooke Shields.

The 23rd Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas. The annual event recognizes and celebrates Latin music and its creators. Stars like Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, and Rosalía are all nominated for awards this year. There will be performances from Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, and Carin Leon.

