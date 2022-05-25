Becky G Is Drenched With Y2K Style in ‘Wet’ Dress & 7-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Boots typically thrive in the fall, but there are plenty of weather-appropriate ways to wear them during the warmer months. Case in point: Becky G’s latest look. The “MAMIII” hitmaker took her wardrobe to new heights with one of the most popular footwear styles — platform boots.

On Tuesday, Becky G was spotted arriving at a studio in Los Angeles for a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The Latin pop star was dressed in a dripping two-piece set. The light lavender ensemble consisted of a “wet” short-sleeve top that featured cutouts on the chest and mesh panels. Becky teamed her top with a matching mini skirt that had ruched detailing at the center.

The “LBD” singer complemented the look with a white shoulder bag and styled her hair in sultry beach waves. She accessorized with chunky chain bracelets and silver midi rings.

When it came down to footwear, Becky dived deep into the archives of Y2K to revive a signature staple shoe style, a pair of sky high platform boots. The slip-on silhouette had a fitting shaft that wrapped tight around her calves and gave the illusion of a sock. While the rest of the construction included a thick outer sole and a towering 7-inch block heel. Post-pandemic, platform boots have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds a flair and eye-catching element to any outfit.

Becky G has a fierce, fabulous and fiery fashion sense. From glam motorsport-esque outfits to beautifully bedazzled gowns and jaw-dropping dresses, it is safe to say that she is quickly becoming a style icon. The entertainer is never afraid to push boundaries and make a dramatic, but forceful statement. For footwear, the “Dollar” artist tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, towering platforms and classic pumps.

