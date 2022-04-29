Becky G’s Little Black Dress Gets an Edgy Twist With Trench Coat & Super-Strappy Sandals for Jessica Alba’s Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Becky G made a case for black as a spring color at Jessica Alba’s birthday party last night at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The singer stepped out in a glam monochrome little black dress and leather trench combo. She slipped into a fitted mini dress that cut off at her thighs. The “Shower” singer layered the look with a very on-trend ankle-length trench coat. The oversized jacket featured long lapels and had a boxy fit.

Singer Becky G at Jessica Alba’s birthday party at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on April, 28 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

She accessorized with a thick silver chain choker and a thinner and longer necklace that fell just below it.

Detail of Becky G’s shoes at Jessica Alba’s birthday party. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

On her feet, the musician sported super-strappy sandals. The shoes featured an intricate lace-up look that covered her feet and wrapped around her ankles. The open-toe shoes also gave the star some height with their thin black stiletto heels.

