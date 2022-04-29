×
Becky G’s Little Black Dress Gets an Edgy Twist With Trench Coat & Super-Strappy Sandals for Jessica Alba’s Birthday

By Hanna McNeila
Becky G
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Becky G made a case for black as a spring color at Jessica Alba’s birthday party last night at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The singer stepped out in a glam monochrome little black dress and leather trench combo. She slipped into a fitted mini dress that cut off at her thighs. The “Shower” singer layered the look with a very on-trend ankle-length trench coat. The oversized jacket featured long lapels and had a boxy fit.

Becky G, Jessica Alba, LA, birthday, little black dress, strappy sandals, trench coat delilah restaurant
Singer Becky G at Jessica Alba’s birthday party at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on April, 28 2022.
CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

She accessorized with a thick silver chain choker and a thinner and longer necklace that fell just below it.

Becky G, Jessica Alba, Shoes, LA, Birthday, feet, strappy sandals, laces
Detail of Becky G’s shoes at Jessica Alba’s birthday party.
CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

On her feet, the musician sported super-strappy sandals. The shoes featured an intricate lace-up look that covered her feet and wrapped around her ankles. The open-toe shoes also gave the star some height with their thin black stiletto heels.

Step up your style in statement strappy sandals for spring.

 

 

 

 

Frame, Le Doheny, Strappy Sandals, Nordstrom

To Buy: Frame Le Doheny Strappy Sandal, $238.80

 

 

 

 

Christian Louboutin black strappy sandal

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795.

London Rag Sherri Sandal

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55. 

