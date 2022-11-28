Becky G Amps Up Holiday Style With White Jacket & Embellished Pumps for Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’

Becky G mastered the holiday style for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” special show, which aired on ABC yesterday. She performed the Christmas songs “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo.

Becky wore a white cropped jacket that featured silk cuffs and a collar that had writing embroidered into it saying “Nana.” The furry top also had two pockets and sparkling crystal buttons. She paired the piece with white high-waisted trousers.

Becky G at the “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

Becky opted for sparkling jewelry with a pair of diamond-curved drop earrings to accessorize her look. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail keeping the focus on her glamorous makeup that featured a bronze eye look and a red lip.

For her footwear, the singer slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe pumps – although they were not visible in the promotional photos of the event. The heels were covered in sparkling embellishments and brought height to the look with a stiletto heel.

The singer is known for bringing a glamorous pair of footwear to any occasion. She tends to gravitate towards platform heels from designer labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she likes to embrace her tomboy side with a pair of sneakers by Nike and Adidas.

The singer works exclusively with stylist Morgan Pinney who also creates looks for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” aired on ABC on Nov. 27 and it is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. The holiday special was hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough and was filled with a line of star performers including Meghan Trainor, Jordin Sparks, Black Eyed Peas, and David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

