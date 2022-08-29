Becky G Elevates the Little Black Dress With Black Platform Boots to Meet J Balvin and Anitta in New York

Becky G wasn’t about to let the buzz of the MTV Video Music Awards weekend take away from the rest of her recreational fun time. The singer and actress was spotted going to meet up with fellow musicians J Balvin and Anitta at Tao Restaurant.

Becky was all smiles as she wore a form-fitting black mini-dress with lace-up detailing at the hips. The dress hit above the knee showing off the singer’s legs and had a low-cut neckline revealing a lace camisole underneath. She coordinated with a pair of black platform boots with a block heel.

Becky G goes to meet up with Jay Balvin and Anitta at Tao Restaurant in New York. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

For accessories, Becky G wore two costume jewelry rings on her fingers. She also wore a sterling silver chain link necklace. Her most notable pop-of color was her long red manicured fingernails, which certainly made a statement.

Her beauty was fit for the New York nightlife scene. She opted for a bold nude lip and rose blush, highlighting her cheeks, and went for a dramatic effect on her eyelashes, with a hint of wingtip black eyeliner. Becky parted her hair down the middle and let her wavy locs rest naturally.

The singer’s look for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was also one of the most talked about of the night. Becky G hit the ceremony’s black carpet in a Zuhair Murad tapestry gown from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, and paired it with mirrored stilettos.

It has been a busy time for Becky G. In addition to working on her music, she is also an equity partner and investor in Los Angeles’ all-female soccer club, Angel City FC. Earlier this year, she also performed at Coachella just a month before the release of her second album “Esquemas.” She also has plans to build a production company to expand on her earlier acting roles and create more opportunities for Latinx talent.