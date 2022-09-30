Becky G Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Neon Green Cutout Dress at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022

Becky G brightened up the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. last night.

The singer wore a neon green cutout dress with long sleeves by Dundas. The dress was crafted from stretch jersey, with a lace-up detail that went from her left side to her bare midriff, revealing a matching bra top. The ensemble also had a thigh-high slit.

Becky G attends the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images

Becky G wore her long dark hair down and had an emphasized eyelash look with a neutral palette and a natural gloss lip that plumped her lips. For beauty, the singer used her own makeup line.

When it came down to footwear, Becky G chose 6-inch metallic open-toe platforms.

Becky G attends the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images

At the event, Becky G even posed with icon Christina Aguilera and Ozuna on the red carpet before presenting Aguilera with the Spirit of Hope Award for Philanthropy alongside Ozuna.

Ozuna, Christina Aguilera, Becky G backstage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: John Parra/Telemundo via Getty I

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards was streamed by the Spanish television channel Telemundo. The award show honored the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin Music in 2022, based on Billboard‘s weekly charts. Other artists that received recognition last night were Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, and Enrique Iglesias. Billboard is also hosting a Latin Music Week in the Miami area from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 with performances from some of the nominees and winners.

