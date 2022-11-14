Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.

For footwear, Trump’s shoes were not visible during the occasion. However, it’s highly likely he donned a pair of black leather lace-up loafers, a timeless style often worn during weddings and formal events. Pairs in this style could also be seen on Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. during the occasion, as well.

Barron, who is already taller than his mother, at 5-foot-11, and his father, at 6-foot-2, appeared to be even taller due to his all-black styling. He stood at Eric Trump’s height, who is 6-foot-5.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

PHOTOS: See Tiffany Trump’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.