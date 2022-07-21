Barron Trump Wears Navy Blue Suit & Shiny Loafers for Ivana Trump’s Funeral Service

The Trump family attended the funeral service for Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother to their three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka. She died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials.

The service was held at the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City on Wednesday.

Donald Trump and his third wife Melania Trump and their 16-year-old son Barron Trump gathered together on the Upper East Side to pay tribute Ivana, the businesswoman and style icon who was a fixture on NYC’s society scene, walking in runway shows for Mugler and holding court on the front row through the years. Barron stood over his parents in a navy blue suit. He paired the ensemble with a white button-down shirt and slim blue tie.

Completing the teenager’s look was a set of patent leather loafers. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Ivana Trump made an indelible mark on the fashion scene throughout her life, notably rising to socialite status after meeting and marrying a young Donald Trump during her modeling days in the mid-’70s. After her marriage to Trump, Ivana quickly found her footing as a highly-regarded New York City socialite, rubbing elbows with some of the biggest names in fashion. After she divorced Donald Trump, Ivana launched her own line of clothing, costume jewelry and cosmetics called Ivana Haute Couture sold on the Home Shopping Network and the Canadian Shopping Channel. She also launched her own fashion and fragrance company, House of Ivana, in 1995.

