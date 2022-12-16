‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer Reveals a Giant Margot Robbie in Vintage Bathing Suit & Stiletto Mules With Ryan Gosling & Issa Rae

The highly anticipated “Barbie” film directed by Greta Gerwig had its first teaser trailer released today by Warner Bros., giving fans a glimpse of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and Simu Liu as their new characters in the Barbieland. The colorful telling of the fantastic plastic doll is set to release in theaters on July 21.

Opening on a dramatic sweeping landscape backed by orchestral crescendoing music and a theatrical voiceover from Helen Mirren, the trailer playfully parodies the classic opening scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been…dolls,” says Mirren.

The opening scene reveals a giant version of Margot Robbie as Barbie, wearing a vintage black and white striped bathing suit, gold hoops and white-framed sunglasses. Her look is elevated by stiletto open-toe mules with heels reaching at least 4 inches in height. The scene is followed by dramatic slo-mo shots of porcelain baby dolls being violently broken and thrown high up into the sky.

Cue a funky disco track and soon the scene changes. Robbie is now in a hot pink paradise aptly named “Barbieland,” overlooking the metropolis in a white and pastel pink 50s-style gingham dress with a matching bow and pumps.

Next came a few short shots of action-packed scenes from the movie including a brief look at Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s well-dressed counterpart.

Robbie and Gosling on the set of “Barbie” on June 27. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Greta Gerwig’s film follows Barbie’s journey as she is expelled from the aforementioned “Barbieland” for being a less-than-perfect-looking doll. Barbie then sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and America Ferrera will also appear in the star-studded film.