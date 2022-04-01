×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Barbie Ferriera Has a Starry Night in Graphic Dress & Neon Ugg Slides for Remi Wolf Party

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
1388888650-3
Selena Gomez
Addison Rae
Jennifer Lopez
Emily Ratajkowski
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Barbie Ferriera mixed comfort and glam with her latest look.

The “Euphoria” star hit Ugg’s latest event on Thursday night. The shoe brand hosted a party in West Hollywood, Calif., as part of its spring 2022 “Feel You” campaign. Remi Wolf and DJ Dave performed at the party, and other celebrities like Kiernan Shipka and Rowan Blanchard attended. Ferriera wore a colorful dress to the soiree. Her light blue midi-length dress featured star graphic prints in different colors like orange, green and pink throughout the piece as well as thin, shimmery straps. She added hoop earrings and a shiny necklace to her look as well as a thin crystal belt.

barbie ferriera, star dress, ugg, ugg slippers, party, remi wold, kiernan shipka
Ferriera and Shipka Ugg’s event on March 31.
CREDIT: Getty / Stefanie Keenan

Naturally, Ferriera slipped into a pair of Ugg slippers for the occasion. She wore a fuzzy neon green pair with plush wool blend with a soft sheepskin insole. Her style, called Fluff You. It’s a slide with thicker, durable outsole that retails for $100 on Ugg’s website.

Ugg Fluff You slippers
Ugg Fluff You slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Comfy slides with thick straps, insoles and soles have been trending this year, particularly in lieu of the “work from home” culture that began in 2020. Foam and rubber pairs, due to their softness, have been particularly popular. In addition to Ferriera, slide styles by Yeezy, Ugg and Good American have also been worn by Lori Harvey, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson over the past few months.

Ferriera has proven time and time again she’s not afraid to rock a colorful getup. Just earlier this month, the actress hit the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a Fendi dress made up of bright pink, orange and burgundy silk. She added pink strappy sandals to her red carpet look.

See more celebrities styling Uggs here.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad