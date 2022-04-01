Barbie Ferriera Has a Starry Night in Graphic Dress & Neon Ugg Slides for Remi Wolf Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Barbie Ferriera mixed comfort and glam with her latest look.

The “Euphoria” star hit Ugg’s latest event on Thursday night. The shoe brand hosted a party in West Hollywood, Calif., as part of its spring 2022 “Feel You” campaign. Remi Wolf and DJ Dave performed at the party, and other celebrities like Kiernan Shipka and Rowan Blanchard attended. Ferriera wore a colorful dress to the soiree. Her light blue midi-length dress featured star graphic prints in different colors like orange, green and pink throughout the piece as well as thin, shimmery straps. She added hoop earrings and a shiny necklace to her look as well as a thin crystal belt.

Ferriera and Shipka Ugg’s event on March 31. CREDIT: Getty / Stefanie Keenan

Naturally, Ferriera slipped into a pair of Ugg slippers for the occasion. She wore a fuzzy neon green pair with plush wool blend with a soft sheepskin insole. Her style, called Fluff You. It’s a slide with thicker, durable outsole that retails for $100 on Ugg’s website.

Ugg Fluff You slippers CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Comfy slides with thick straps, insoles and soles have been trending this year, particularly in lieu of the “work from home” culture that began in 2020. Foam and rubber pairs, due to their softness, have been particularly popular. In addition to Ferriera, slide styles by Yeezy, Ugg and Good American have also been worn by Lori Harvey, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson over the past few months.

Ferriera has proven time and time again she’s not afraid to rock a colorful getup. Just earlier this month, the actress hit the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a Fendi dress made up of bright pink, orange and burgundy silk. She added pink strappy sandals to her red carpet look.

