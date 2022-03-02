Barbie Ferreira Channels Carrie Bradshaw With Curly Hair, Pink Fur Coat and Velvet Strappy Pumps for ‘The Batman’ Premiere

Barbie Ferreira going to "The Batman" premiere in New York City on March 1, 2022.

Barbie Ferreira gives major Carrie Bradshaw vibes with her latest look. The “Euphoria” actress was spotted and shared a photo on Instagram of her heading to the New York premiere of “The Batman” on Monday.

For the outfit, Ferreira opted for a fluffy pink coat that featured a dramatic fur-covered collar that coordinated with the cuffs of the garment also decked out in fur. The piece also had a belt tie and two big pockets on the front. Underneath, she wore a white dress that was mostly covered by her outwear that also had a lace-trimmed hem for a sophisticated touch.

Barbie Ferreira going to “The Batman” premiere in New York City on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Ferreira popped on a pair of green velvet pumps that had ankle straps and a pointed-toe design for a stylish touch. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and added a nice dark contrast to her bright ensemble.

Ferreira has a modern and flirty sartorial style that she showcases on her Instagram feed and for live appearances alike. For example, when taking a scroll on her page, one will see that she tends to fancy colorful and patterned separates, like a multicolored bralette and skirt that incorporated stripes, and even a collage-printed corset paired with black trousers for a modern feel.

The “Unpregnant” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for labels like Jacquemus, H&M, MCM and even Coach. She is also a U.S. brand ambassador for YSL Beauty.

